After 'Toy Story 5,' Disney's 2026 haul crosses $3B!
What's the story
Walt Disney Studios has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first studio of 2026 to surpass the $3 billion mark at the global box office. This accomplishment comes on the heels of its latest blockbuster, Toy Story 5, which recorded the second-best opening for a Pixar animated film with a worldwide gross of $312 million. The Andrew Stanton-directed movie has reportedly earned over $367 million globally so far.
Box office triumphs
Breakdown of Disney's box office hits in 2026 so far
Disney's impressive global earnings can be attributed to a diverse range of films. These include 20th Century Studios's The Devil Wears Prada 2, which grossed $677.6 million and pushed the franchise past the $1 billion mark; Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which added another $323 million; Pixar's Hoppers ($372 million); and 20th Century Studios's Send Help ($94 million).
Box office dominance
Disney's upcoming theatrical releases in 2026
All of Disney's theatrical releases in 2026 have opened at No. 1, further solidifying its position as a box office powerhouse. The studio has been the world's top studio for nine of the last 10 years. Looking ahead, Disney has several upcoming theatrical releases, including the live-action Moana (July 10), Ridley Scott-directed The Dog Stars from 20th Century Studios (August 28), Walt Disney Animation Studios's Hexed (November 25), and Marvel Studios's Avengers: Doomsday on December 18.
Future plans
Disney unveils new certification for 'Avengers: Doomsday,' 'Endgame Encore' rerelease
On Wednesday, Disney revealed its plans for the upcoming rerelease of Marvel Studios's newly retitled Avengers: Endgame Encore and the release of Avengers: Doomsday at CineEurope. The studio announced the introduction of Infinity Vision, a new certification for exhibitors' PLF screens. This release will feature a custom introduction, additional footage, and a special end tag exclusive to Infinity Vision and IMAX releases.