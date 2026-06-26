Disney's 'Toy Story 5' is currently running in theaters

After 'Toy Story 5,' Disney's 2026 haul crosses $3B!

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:24 pm Jun 26, 202612:24 pm

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Walt Disney Studios has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first studio of 2026 to surpass the $3 billion mark at the global box office. This accomplishment comes on the heels of its latest blockbuster, Toy Story 5, which recorded the second-best opening for a Pixar animated film with a worldwide gross of $312 million. The Andrew Stanton-directed movie has reportedly earned over $367 million globally so far.