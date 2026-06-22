'Toy Story 5' becomes America's biggest 2026 debut with $160M
What's the story
The latest installment in the beloved Pixar franchise, Toy Story 5, is dominating the American box office with a staggering $160 million debut (from 4,425 North American theaters). It marks the biggest domestic opening of the year, beating Universal's Super Mario Galaxy Movie which earned $131.7 million. Toy Story 5 also holds the record for Disney and Pixar's Toy Story series (not adjusted for inflation), breaking Toy Story 4's previous record of $120 million set in 2019.
Global success
Global success and budget considerations
The global success of Toy Story 5 is equally impressive, with an overseas opening of $152 million. This brings the worldwide total to a whopping $312 million, as per Variety. The film was made on a budget of $250 million, excluding global marketing costs. Despite the challenges faced by original animation in recent years, animated sequels have seen a surge in popularity at the box office.
Critical acclaim
Critical reception and plot details
Toy Story 5 has been well-received by critics and audiences alike, with a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" grade on CinemaScore exit polls. Directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, the film follows Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and their gang of toys as they navigate their owner's obsession with a new gadget. The soundtrack features a new song written by Taylor Swift titled I Knew It, I Knew You.
Other films
Other films in the box office mix
In a distant second place, Steven Spielberg's sci-fi adventure Disclosure Day added $17 million from 3,824 locations. Focus Features's low-budget horror sensation Obsession was surprisingly not far from Disclosure Day on box office charts with $14.2 million from 3,053 theaters. Another breakout horror hit Backrooms has amassed a remarkable $175 million in North America and $301 million globally till now.