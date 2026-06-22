'Toy Story 5' becomes America's biggest 2026 debut with $160M  

Critical acclaim

Critical reception and plot details

Toy Story 5 has been well-received by critics and audiences alike, with a 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an "A" grade on CinemaScore exit polls. Directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, the film follows Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen), Jessie (Joan Cusack) and their gang of toys as they navigate their owner's obsession with a new gadget. The soundtrack features a new song written by Taylor Swift titled I Knew It, I Knew You.