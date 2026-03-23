'Supernatural' actor Carrie Anne Fleming dies at 51 (Feb. 26, 2026)

Her career spanning over 3 decades

Fleming made her mark as Karen Singer in Supernatural (seasons two, five and seven) and appeared as Karen Singer in season two.

Over three decades, she appeared in shows like Motive, The 4400, Supergirl, and UnREAL.

She took on horror with a lead role in Masters of Horror (2005), played Candy Baker in iZombie, and had film credits including Good Luck Chuck and playing Candace Cameron Bure's mom in the Full House biopic.