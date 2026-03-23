'Supernatural' actor Carrie Anne Fleming dies at 51 (Feb. 26, 2026)
Entertainment
Carrie Anne Fleming, known for her memorable roles in Supernatural and iZombie, died of breast cancer complications on February 26, 2026 in Sidney, British Columbia.
Her passing was confirmed by co-star Jim Beaver.
Fleming is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose.
Her career spanning over 3 decades
Fleming made her mark as Karen Singer in Supernatural (seasons two, five and seven) and appeared as Karen Singer in season two.
Over three decades, she appeared in shows like Motive, The 4400, Supergirl, and UnREAL.
She took on horror with a lead role in Masters of Horror (2005), played Candy Baker in iZombie, and had film credits including Good Luck Chuck and playing Candace Cameron Bure's mom in the Full House biopic.