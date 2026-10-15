Supreme Court allows Yadav to fly to Canada for shoot
Entertainment
Actor Rajpal Yadav just got the Supreme Court's go-ahead to fly to Canada for a movie shoot, even though he's in the middle of a check-bounce case.
The court allowed actor Rajpal Yadav to seek the release of his passport for work, as long as he follows certain rules set by the trial court.
He's also put down ₹2 crore in court while things get sorted out.
Judges urge mediation, Yadav deposited 2cr
The judges want both sides to try mediation and actually work toward a solution.
The Chief Justice of India even told Yadav, "Go and earn some money, pay them back," making it clear that earning and repaying is the priority.
Yadav had deposited ₹2 crore with the court registry.