Vikram Bhatt, wife Shwetambari get regular bail in cheating case
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has granted regular bail to filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and his wife Shwetambari V Bhatt in a multi-crore cheating case. The case was filed by Rajasthan-based doctor Ajay Murdia, founder of Indira IVF. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi set aside the Rajasthan High Court's dismissal of their bail plea on Thursday.
Mediation suggestion
Court suggests mediation to resolve disputes
The court observed that the dispute between the parties "essentially pertains to a commercial transaction." It also suggested that it would be appropriate for them to resolve their disputes through mediation. The bench granted regular bail with the expectation that both parties will strive for an amicable resolution of their dispute.
Arrest details
Arrested in December 2025
Bhatt and his wife were arrested in December 2025 after an FIR was lodged at Bhupalpura Police Station in Udaipur on November 8. The case revolved around a dispute regarding the making of a biopic on Murdia's late wife, Indira. In his complaint, Murdia alleged large-scale financial and contractual fraud by the film director and others.
Financial situation
Claims by both parties
Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Murdia, said that Bhatt's company is in financial trouble. He alleged that the filmmaker was asking for money based on his past reputation and using it in his own company which is going into liquidation. Senior Advocate Siddharth Dave, representing the Bhatts, said under their contract, four films were agreed upon, of which two have been completed, and the third is 70% complete.
Complaint details
Relationship between Murdia, Bhatts
According to the FIR, Murdia met Bhatt in Mumbai on April 25, 2024. He claimed they spoke about a film project showcasing his wife's life and work in infertility treatment across India. A separate film project based on a historical war narrative was also planned. However, their relationship soured over disputes regarding funds. The Bhatts were arrested after Murdia filed a complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust against them.