Supreme Court clears 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' for August theatrical release
Entertainment
The animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath, which ran into legal trouble over its depiction of Lord Jagannath, has finally been cleared by the Supreme Court and is set for a theatrical release in August.
Producer Durga Prasad said they never considered changing the film, sharing, "We made this film with deep devotion, and throughout it we took great care to uphold the dignity and sanctity of the Lord," he said.
Prasad says film promotes Indian traditions
Prasad hopes the movie will help kids connect with Indian traditions and values at a time when Western influences are everywhere.
The project brought together nearly 1,200 people, and aims to spark more culturally rich stories for young audiences.