Supreme Court clears 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' release after Rath Yatra
Entertainment
The Supreme Court has given the green light for the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath to release on or after July 28, once Rath Yatra wraps up.
The movie was originally set for July 17, but got pushed back when the Odisha High Court put a hold on it.
Despite producers asking for an earlier release, the court decided to wait until the big festival is over.
Temple groups object 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' portrayal
Some groups, including temple officials, raised concerns about how Lord Jagannath was portrayed in the film, saying it didn't match traditional stories.
The filmmakers argued for creative freedom and added disclaimers, but the Supreme Court only stated, "Don't do it during Rath Yatra... You can release it after Rath Yatra."