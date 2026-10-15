Supreme Court clears Yadav for Canada event amid 9cr case
The Supreme Court directed the trial court to release Rajpal Yadav's passport, letting him head to Canada for an event, even as his ₹9 crore check-bounce case is still ongoing.
The court's move comes after Yadav deposited ₹85 lakh, and it has now suggested mediation with M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to try and sort things out.
Yadav is implicated in a 2010 transaction; his conviction was handed down in subsequent years (magistrate conviction April 2018; session court order 2019; Delhi High Court upheld the conviction on July 10)
This legal drama started in 2010 with a financial deal that went south.
Yadav is implicated in that 2010 transaction; convictions were handed down in subsequent years (magistrate conviction April 2018, a sessions court order in 2019, and the Delhi High Court upheld the conviction on July 10).
Yadav had deposited part of the rkm and was required to deposit the remaining ₹85 lakh by October 13.
After this latest order, Yadav thanked the court and said he'll keep cooperating, hoping mediation can finally help resolve things for good.