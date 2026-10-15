Supreme Court clears Yadav for Canada event amid 9cr case

This legal drama started in 2010 with a financial deal that went south.

Yadav is implicated in that 2010 transaction; convictions were handed down in subsequent years (magistrate conviction April 2018, a sessions court order in 2019, and the Delhi High Court upheld the conviction on July 10).

Yadav had deposited part of the rkm and was required to deposit the remaining ₹85 lakh by October 13.

After this latest order, Yadav thanked the court and said he'll keep cooperating, hoping mediation can finally help resolve things for good.