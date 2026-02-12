'Against morality': SC rebukes Neeraj Pandey over 'Ghooskhor Pandat' title
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to filmmaker Neeraj Pandey over the title of his upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat. The bench, comprising Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan, asked on Thursday why such a title was chosen and said it goes "against morality and public order." The court has directed Pandey to file an affidavit confirming that the film does not "denigrate" any section of society.
Next hearing
Next hearing scheduled for February 19
The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for February 19. The notices were issued to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board for Film Certification, alongside Pandey, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Atul Mishra, the National Organisation Secretary of the Brahman Samaj of India. The PIL seeks directions to stay the release of Ghooskhor Pandat on Netflix, alleging that its title and storyline are "prima facie offensive and derogatory" toward the Brahmin community.
Allegations
Film promotes caste, religion-based stereotyping: PIL
The PIL alleges that the film promotes caste and religion-based stereotyping and threatens public order, communal harmony, and constitutional values. It specifically objects to the use of "Pandat," a title that identifies one's caste and religion, along with "Ghooskhor," which refers to bribery and moral corruption. The film stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta.