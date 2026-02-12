'Against morality': SC rebukes Neeraj Pandey over 'Ghooskhor Pandat' title 

Next hearing

Next hearing scheduled for February 19

The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for February 19. The notices were issued to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board for Film Certification, alongside Pandey, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Atul Mishra, the National Organisation Secretary of the Brahman Samaj of India. The PIL seeks directions to stay the release of Ghooskhor Pandat on Netflix, alleging that its title and storyline are "prima facie offensive and derogatory" toward the Brahmin community.