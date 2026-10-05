Supreme Court defers Mahanta's bail hearing in Garg death probe
The Supreme Court has pushed back the bail hearing for Shyamkanu Mahanta, one of the people accused in the death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.
Mahanta's bail plea will now be heard in early November 2026.
So far, just 94 out of 394 witness statements have been recorded, showing that this high-profile case is still unfolding.
Garg bandmate Goswami detained
Mahanta, who helped organize the North East India Festival in Singapore, was arrested last October after Garg died in Singapore after an incident at sea, a loss that hit fans hard and sparked a criminal investigation.
Six people are currently detained, including Garg's bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami.
The court stressed it wants things to move faster and will review Mahanta's bail soon, especially since some key witnesses from Singapore haven't testified yet.