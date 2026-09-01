Supreme Court extends Kalyani family mediation through end of October
The Supreme Court has decided to keep the mediation going in the Kalyani family dispute until the end of October.
This case, led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and two other judges, is all about helping the siblings settle their differences over ancestral wealth without dragging things out in court.
The next hearing is set for October 26, and former Supreme Court justice L Nageswara Rao is overseeing the talks.
Kalyani dispute spans nearly 20 years
The Kalyani family's fight has lasted almost 20 years, with siblings Baba Kalyani, Sugandha Hiremath, and Gaurishankar Kalyani at odds.
Mediation kicked off after Sugandha Hiremath challenged a Bombay High Court decision that didn't support reconciliation.
Since then, the Supreme Court keeps extending mediation to encourage a peaceful resolution instead of endless legal battles.
The parties may request the court(s) concerned to defer hearings in the pending cases while mediation continues, so everyone's hoping for some closure soon.