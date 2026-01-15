Supreme Court says Tiger Global owes tax on Flipkart deal Entertainment Jan 15, 2026

The Supreme Court just ruled that Tiger Global, a big US investment firm, has to pay capital gains tax on its $1.6 billion sale of Flipkart shares to Walmart back in 2018.

The judges didn't buy Tiger Global's argument about being exempt under the India-Mauritius tax treaty and endorsed the tax authorities' assessment that the Mauritius-based entities were "conduit companies" with no real business there.