Supreme Court sets Tuesday deadline for Yadav to pay ₹5cr
Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav just got a stern reminder from the Supreme Court for not clearing a ₹5 crore payment in a check bounce case with Murli Projects.
He was supposed to pay up by October 5, but only managed to produce a copy of a ₹50 lakh demand draft so far.
Now, the court has told him he needs to pay by Tuesday: no more delays.
Yadav's 2013 ₹5cr film dispute continues
This all started back in 2013 with a film deal where Yadav and his wife received ₹5 crore, but his checks bounced and things turned legal.
He was even sentenced to 6 months in jail in May 2024, though that was paused after his counsel assured the court the dispute would be settled.
Since he still hasn't paid up fully, the complainant's lawyer argued that Yadav should be liable for contempt of court.
The judges made it clear: it's time for Yadav to resolve this once and for all.