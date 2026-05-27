Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of EC's SIR today
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The Supreme Court is set to rule today on whether the Election Commission (EC)'s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists is constitutional.
SIR started in Bihar last year and has sparked controversy, with critics challenging its legality and the ECI's powers under Article 326 and the Representation of the People Act.
Critics decry sir, May 30 rollout
Some say SIR makes voters keep proving their citizenship, creating a "suspended citizenship" regime, and risking unfair deletions from the rolls, reportedly over 6 million in Bihar and 9 million in West Bengal.
The EC says it's just keeping records clean.
With plans to roll out SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories from May 30 soon, today's verdict could shape how voting works for millions across India.