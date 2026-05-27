Supreme Court to rule on constitutionality of EC's SIR today

Critics decry sir, May 30 rollout

Some say SIR makes voters keep proving their citizenship, creating a "suspended citizenship" regime, and risking unfair deletions from the rolls, reportedly over 6 million in Bihar and 9 million in West Bengal.

The EC says it's just keeping records clean.

With plans to roll out SIR in 16 states and three Union Territories from May 30 soon, today's verdict could shape how voting works for millions across India.