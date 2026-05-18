'No 3rd party involved': Suraj Nambiar on separation from Mouni

Suraj Nambiar , the estranged husband of actor Mouni Roy , has finally addressed rumors surrounding their separation. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories , he wrote, "There is no alimony. There are no disputes. There is no third party involved." "Recent baseless reports surrounding our separation have been made in bad taste and are absolutely malicious," he added. "Let me set the record straight once and for all."

Separation details 'Mutual respect and full consideration for each other' Nambiar further clarified that he and Roy decided to part ways with mutual respect. "Mouni and I chose to part ways together, with mutual respect and with full consideration for each other's well-being. That is the truth," he wrote. "Everything else being reported is fiction, and in some cases, a deliberate attempt to vilify two people who have done nothing but ask to be left alone."

Third-party claims Nambiar slams rumors about infidelity Nambiar, without naming anyone, also addressed rumors involving other people in their separation. "I want to state this clearly and finally: there is no truth to any of the claims being made about either of us, or about any third party," he wrote. "Dragging other people into this is not cool. Specially innocent friends who have nothing to do with this."

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Media criticism 'Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives' Nambiar also slammed media reports about their separation, accusing some outlets of spreading misinformation without verification. "Media houses have chosen to fabricate narratives that do not exist. These reports have been published without a shred of verification, which is highly unfair," he wrote. "I am calling this out clearly and directly, because staying silent in the face of deliberate misinformation is not something I am willing to do."

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