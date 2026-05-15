From fairytale love to separation: Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar's relationship timeline

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have come out with a joint statement on Instagram confirming their separation after days of speculation. "We note with dismay the...intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media...We would like to state that we have decided to part ways." They called out "fictitious narratives...blatant falsehoods" being told by the media. The caption read, "Humbly requesting everyone to give us privacy and dignity." Meanwhile, let's look at their relationship timeline.

Relationship timeline First meeting in Dubai Roy and Nambiar reportedly met during a trip to Dubai in 2019 and quickly formed a close bond, eventually beginning a romantic relationship. Their romance first sparked public interest after a friend shared a poolside photograph of the couple on social media. Based in Dubai, Nambiar is an investment banker who reportedly interned at Ashoka India for four months before moving into engineering and business development at Invicus.

Wedding details Tying the knot in Goa Roy and Nambiar tied the knot in Goa on January 27, 2022. The wedding was held in both Bengali and Malayali traditions, reflecting their different cultural backgrounds. Several celebrities, including Mandira Bedi and Arjun Bijlani, attended the celebrations. In the years after their wedding, the couple was frequently spotted together at public events and on vacations.

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Recent developments Unfollowing each other on Instagram Speculation around Roy and Nambiar's separation began circulating on Tuesday morning after fans noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Social media users also claimed that Nambiar had deleted his Instagram account, while Roy appeared to have archived several wedding photographs, further fueling the rumors.

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