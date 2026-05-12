Who is Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar? Know his background

Speculation surrounding actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar 's marriage intensified after reports claimed that they had unfollowed each other on social media. Although neither Roy nor Nambiar has addressed the speculation, online chatter intensified after netizens noticed the change and interpreted it as a possible sign of trouble in their relationship. Here's everything you need to know about Nambiar.

Career details What do we know about Nambiar? Nambiar is a businessman and investment banker who hails from Bengaluru. He reportedly lived in Dubai before marrying Roy. After completing his education, Nambiar is said to have taken over his father's business in Dubai. In February 2022, Nambiar and Roy launched Ultimate Gurus, a global ed-tech platform. The couple also ventured into the hospitality industry in 2023 with the opening of Badmaash, a high-end restaurant in Mumbai.

Relationship timeline Here's how Roy and Nambiar's love story began Roy, who was previously rumored to be dating filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, kept her relationship with Nambiar private. Reports suggest they met through mutual friends at a New Year's Eve party in Dubai in 2019. After two years of dating, Roy reportedly met Nambiar's parents at Mandira Bedi's house. The couple got married in January 2022 in Goa, according to Bengali and Malayali traditions, with only close friends and family members present.

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