'Suriya 46' is now 'Vishwanath & Sons'; first-look out

The upcoming film of Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar , tentatively titled Suriya 46, has been officially named Vishwanath & Sons. The makers also unveiled a first-look poster and hinted at a July release. Directed by Venky Atluri, the movie marks Raveena Tandon 's return to Telugu cinema after more than two decades.

Film details Exploring the film's narrative and themes The film is an emotional family drama that involves taking care of a baby. In a post shared by the production house Sithara Entertainments, they described it as a "heart-touching family spectacle." The story reportedly centers on the bond between a middle-aged man and a young woman. More plot details will be out soon.

Production insights Meet the ensemble cast of 'Vishwanath & Sons' The film stars Malayalam actor Mamita Baiju (24) as Suriya's love interest. The casting choice has sparked conversation due to the significant age difference between the lead actors. Suriya is 50 years old. It also features veteran actors Radhika Sarathkumar and Bhavani Sri in pivotal roles. Music is being composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, and cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi.

