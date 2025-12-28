'Suriya 46' is almost done filming—here's what to know

Why does it matter?

This film puts Suriya in the shoes of a 45-year-old man navigating an age-gap romance with a character played by Mamitha Baiju, who's 20. It explores their connection, challenges, and whether love can bridge such differences.

With a strong supporting cast (including Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon) and music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, it promises to be one of Suriya's big projects—especially after his praised performance in Retro earlier this year (2025).