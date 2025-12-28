'Suriya 46' is almost done filming—here's what to know
Suriya's next movie, tentatively called Suriya 46, is wrapping up its shoot soon.
Directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Sithara Entertainments, this family drama has been in the works since June 2024.
Why does it matter?
This film puts Suriya in the shoes of a 45-year-old man navigating an age-gap romance with a character played by Mamitha Baiju, who's 20. It explores their connection, challenges, and whether love can bridge such differences.
With a strong supporting cast (including Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon) and music by G.V. Prakash Kumar, it promises to be one of Suriya's big projects—especially after his praised performance in Retro earlier this year (2025).
Not just another pan-Indian film
Producer Naga Vamsi described the film as a proper happy family film, focusing on relationships and emotions.