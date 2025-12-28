'Aakhri Sawal': Sanjay Dutt's upcoming drama to explore RSS ideologies

Sanjay Dutt and producer Nikhil Nanda are teaming up for a film titled Aakhri Sawal, which will delve into the ideologies of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The film is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The makers recently completed a seven-day shoot and will begin a full-fledged schedule from January 6-26 in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Film details 'Aakhri Sawal' features ensemble cast and historical references Aakhri Sawal also stars Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Neetu Chandra, Tridha Choudhary, and Namashi Chakraborty. The film's narrative revolves around a research scholar and his professor as they engage in discussions about culture, politics, ideologies, and more, reported Mid-Day. Nanda has personally funded the project as "his guru dakhshina" to the RSS, where he has served for 40 years. "The idea is to [keep doing] good work without propaganda," he said.

Producer's perspective Nanda's vision for 'Aakhri Sawal' and its release Nanda hopes to finish the film and release it before October 2026, which marks the centenary year of the RSS. He believes Aakhri Sawal will address many questions people have about the RSS. "A lot of things are said about the sangh, but no one comes out to defend themselves. The film is the answer to most of the questions in a factual way," he said.

Script development 'Aakhri Sawal' script based on extensive research Nanda revealed that the script of Aakhri Sawal is based on extensive research, including references from history books, authorized letters, and government archives. "It took us a year to complete the script. Our research paper is almost 1100 pages of a written book, which has all the references in detail," he added.