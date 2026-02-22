'Suriya 47': Jithu Madhavan calls it 'proper Tamil film'
"Suriya 47," an action-comedy starring Suriya, Nazriya Nazim, Naslen K Gafoor has been confirmed by director Jithu Madhavan as a "proper Tamil film."
He shared this update in late February and mentioned that more details will drop soon.
Release date and other details
Filming is ongoing as of February 2026. No official release date has been announced.
It's notable for bringing Nazriya back to Tamil cinema after a break and introducing cinematographer Vineeth Unni Palode to Kollywood.
Several members of the team initially brought together for Jithu's shelved project with Mohanlal have transitioned into Suriya 47.