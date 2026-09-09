'Suriya 47' teaser to be attached to 'Sardar 2'
What's the story
The makers of the much-awaited Suriya 47 are gearing up to release more content from the film. Although the official title is yet to be announced, a censor certificate for Sardar 2 refers to it as Scene, Variety India revealed. The Karthi and Malavika Mohanan starrer will hit theaters on Thursday and will feature the title teaser of Scene.
Director's vision
More about 'Suriya 47'
The film, currently known as Suriya 47, is helmed by Jithu Madhavan. He has previously directed films like Romancham and Aavesham.
The movie features Suriya in the lead role with Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.
Its music has been composed by Sushin Shyam.
Meanwhile, the censor certificate also states that the teaser trailer will be 1 minute 22 seconds long, rated U (Universal), with the language listed as Tamil.
Other projects
Suriya's recent projects
Suriya has had a busy 2026 so far with the release of two big productions, Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, and Vishwanath & Sons, helmed by Venky Atluri.
Both of the films turned out to be commercial hits.
While Karuppu earned ₹310.12 crore worldwide, Vishwanath & Sons minted ₹205.82 crore, as per Sacnilk.