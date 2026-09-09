'Suriya 47' teaser to be attached to 'Sardar 2'

The film, currently known as Suriya 47, is helmed by Jithu Madhavan. He has previously directed films like Romancham and Aavesham.

The movie features Suriya in the lead role with Nazriya Nazim and Naslen.

Its music has been composed by Sushin Shyam.

Meanwhile, the censor certificate also states that the teaser trailer will be 1 minute 22 seconds long, rated U (Universal), with the language listed as Tamil.