'Fools on social media...': Suriya slams online trolls
What's the story
Tamil superstar Suriya recently shared his thoughts on dealing with online trolling and negativity. At a meet-and-greet event organized by the All India Suriya Fans Club in Chennai, he advised his fans to "spread love" and not respond to trolls. He said, "Let's spread only love. Just because some fool puts up a post on social media, the moment we start responding to it, we are the ones who end up getting hurt."
Online negativity
'Don't waste your energy on them'
Suriya further added, "Let's just be ourselves and let them be who they are. We don't need to say anything. Trying to make them understand or change their minds can be difficult."
"Some people will understand, but most won't. So, don't waste your energy on them. Just sincerely keep doing what you love every single day. Success will definitely come."
Fan advice
He urged fans not to get into online battles
Suriya also urged his fans not to get into online battles and instead concentrate on their families and spread love among the people who matter to them.
His comments come after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently criticized trolling culture, calling trolls "parasites."
During an episode of Bigg Boss 20, Khan discussed social media trolling at length, particularly nasty body-shaming remarks on new mothers.
Career updates
Meanwhile, know everything about Suriya's upcoming projects
On the work front, Suriya is currently enjoying the success of his film Vishwanath and Sons, which has reportedly grossed ₹209.46 worldwide.
He has several projects in the pipeline, including Scene, which marks Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan's Tamil directorial debut.
The action drama features Suriya as DSP Inbaraj alongside Naslen, Nazriya Nazim, John Vijay, and Anandaraj.
He will also reunite with Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel for Suriya 48 (2027) and Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly anticipated Rolex.