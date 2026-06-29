'Vishwanath & Sons' releases on August 14

'Vishwanath & Sons': Suriya turns singer for special dance number

By Isha Sharma 12:48 pm Jun 29, 202612:48 pm

What's the story

With just over a month left for the release of Suriya's upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons, composer GV Prakash has announced that the actor will be singing the second single from the movie. The first single, Pattampoochi, was released recently and is currently trending on social media platforms. The song features a dance performance by Mamitha Baiju and was sung by Sublahshini.