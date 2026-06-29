'Vishwanath & Sons': Suriya turns singer for special dance number
What's the story
With just over a month left for the release of Suriya's upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons, composer GV Prakash has announced that the actor will be singing the second single from the movie. The first single, Pattampoochi, was released recently and is currently trending on social media platforms. The song features a dance performance by Mamitha Baiju and was sung by Sublahshini.
Song details
Details about Suriya's track
The yet-to-be-titled second single is a dance number written by Youth director Ken Karunaas. Prakash shared on Instagram, "THE ONE @actorsuriya sir sings a dance number for #vishwanathandsons .... Written by @kenkarunaas ..... A #Venkyatluri film ..." Notably, Suriya previously lent his vocals to the song Ek Do Theen from Anjaan. Meanwhile, Pattampoochi, composed by Prakash, featured lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj. The chorus singers included Aavani Malhar, Jerina Anna, Kaanjana Sreeram, and Aruna Mary George.
Film synopsis
This is what happens in film
Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons narrates a story of romance between a middle-aged man and a woman half his age. The makers have described it as "a heartfelt journey of dreams, emotions, and unexpected love." Suriya's character in the film is named Sanjay Vishwanath and is inspired by his role in Ghajini.
Cast details
Meet the supporting cast and crew
Apart from Suriya and Baiju, Vishwanath & Sons also stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Nasser, Sudha, Raghu Babu, Sunil Reddy, Bhavani Sri, Viva Harsha, Kaali Venkat, and George Maryan. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively. It is presented by Srikara Studios. It will release worldwide on August 14.