Suriya and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' rated UA 13+ releases May 14 Entertainment May 04, 2026

Heads up, movie fans: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan are teaming up for Karuppu, a fantasy action film that just got a UA 13+ rating from the CBFC.

Directed by RJ Balaji, it runs about two and a half hours and releases in theaters on May 14.