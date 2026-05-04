Suriya and Krishnan's 'Karuppu' rated UA 13+ releases May 14
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan are teaming up for Karuppu, a fantasy action film that just got a UA 13+ rating from the CBFC.
Directed by RJ Balaji, it runs about two and a half hours and releases in theaters on May 14.
'Karuppu' teaser trending spotlights Krishnan's Preethi
Set in a world full of chaos and injustice, Karuppu follows a mysterious man who steps up as an unlikely superhero while facing his own struggles.
The teaser, spotlighting Trisha's character Preethi, has been trending online.
The cast also includes Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu.