Suriya confirms 3 2026 releases, 'Vishwanathan & Sons' wrapped
Entertainment
Suriya fans, get ready: he's got a packed year ahead! The Tamil superstar just confirmed three releases for 2026.
First up is Vishwanathan & Sons, an action-comedy where he plays a quirky cop on a new mission (with Nazriya Nazim Fahadh and Naslen joining the fun).
The film's already wrapped and lands in theaters on August 14, 2026.
Suriya reunites with TJ Gnanavel
Next is Vishwanathan and Sons, hitting screens August 14, 2026, where Suriya takes on the role of a disciplined international pistol-shooting champ in his 40s trying to make a comeback.
He's also reuniting with director TJ Gnanavel for his 48th film under Hombale Films, their first project together since Jai Bhim.
And if you missed it, his fantasy action drama Karuppu is currently streaming on Prime Video.