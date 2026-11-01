Suriya promises 'Scene' isn't 'predictable'
What's the story
Tamil superstar Suriya has had a busy year with the release of Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons. Now, his next project, Scene, is set to hit theaters on November 6. At a recent event for the film, Suriya praised director Jithu Madhavan's directorial skills and shared his excitement about the movie's unpredictability. He said, "I don't want my films to be predictable, and Scene is like that."
Film appreciation
Suriya on Madhavan's previous films
Suriya also shared his thoughts on Madhavan's previous films, Romancham and Aavesham.
He said, "When Jyotika and I were watching Romancham, we were on the floor laughing. We equally liked Aavesham."
"Romancham is not like Aavesham, and Aavesham is not like Scene."
He added, "Thanks to Jithu for delivering a beautiful film."
Director's advice
Don't get carried away by theories: Madhavan
Madhavan, meanwhile, urged viewers not to believe in theories about Scene circulating on social media.
He said, "Whatever you have seen in the three teasers and trailer, that's the film. Don't listen to anyone else or get carried away by theories."
"Many have already hyped it up and built it up and I don't want to add to that. Watch the film and decide for yourselves."