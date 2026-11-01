Suriya promises 'Scene' isn't 'predictable'

Suriya also shared his thoughts on Madhavan's previous films, Romancham and Aavesham.

He said, "When Jyotika and I were watching Romancham, we were on the floor laughing. We equally liked Aavesham."

"Romancham is not like Aavesham, and Aavesham is not like Scene."

He added, "Thanks to Jithu for delivering a beautiful film."