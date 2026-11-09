Not entering politics: Suriya shuts down rumors
What's the story
Actor Suriya has strongly quashed rumors of his entry into politics. Speaking at an event for his film Scene, the actor said, "I am not going to enter politics. That does not mean I hate politics. I am quietly and closely watching politics." His statement comes amid increasing discussions about actors and their political ambitions in Tamil Nadu, especially after superstar Vijay's political entry.
Political landscape
'Will not enter politics even without knowing the way'
Suriya stressed the importance of understanding politics and its responsibilities before entering the field.
"I will not enter politics even without knowing the way," he said, as reported by India Today.
He added that anyone genuinely interested in serving people could consider politics, provided they understood its challenges.
The superstar also spoke about education, corruption, and individual responsibility in bringing about social change.
Social work
My social work is not driven by political ambitions: Suriya
Clarifying the purpose behind his social initiatives, Suriya maintained that the work undertaken through his Agaram Foundation was not driven by political ambitions.
"I will not call the work we do a service. It is our responsibility," he said.
His active involvement in educational initiatives through the foundation has fueled discussions about his possible political ambitions over the years.
Film success
On the work front
Meanwhile, Suriya's latest film Scene, directed by Jithu Madhavan, is performing well at the box office.
The action comedy also stars Nazriya Nazim and Naslen and has emerged as one of the major box-office successes of 2026.
Earlier this year, he starred in Karuppu and Vishwanath & Sons, which were also major hits.