Suriya drops 'Raathu Raasan' as regional 'Karuppu' New Year song

Balaji's 'Karuppu' sees Suriya possessed lawyer

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu sees Suriya play a lawyer possessed by a deity to take on injustice.

Trisha Krishnan co-stars, with Indrans and Yogi Babu in key roles. The movie was speculated to be pushed back from its original Diwali 2025 release for more post-production work.

Up next, Suriya will appear in Vishwanath and Sons (July 2026) and has begun work on the action-comedy Suriya47.