Suriya drops 'Raathu Raasan' as regional 'Karuppu' New Year song
Entertainment
Suriya just dropped Raathu Raasan, a lively new song from his upcoming film Karuppu.
The track, penned by Vivek and sung by Sai Abhyankkar, VM Mahalingam, and Paal Dabba, features Suriya in a striking godlike look.
The music video also doubled as his way of wishing fans for the regional New Year celebrations.
Balaji's 'Karuppu' sees Suriya possessed lawyer
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu sees Suriya play a lawyer possessed by a deity to take on injustice.
Trisha Krishnan co-stars, with Indrans and Yogi Babu in key roles. The movie was speculated to be pushed back from its original Diwali 2025 release for more post-production work.
Up next, Suriya will appear in Vishwanath and Sons (July 2026) and has begun work on the action-comedy Suriya47.