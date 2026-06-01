Suriya gifts 30L Mahindra cars 'Karuppu' crew after 300 cr Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Tamil star Suriya just surprised his Karuppu crew, composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, and editor Kalaivanan, with Mahindra BE6 Batman edition cars worth ₹30 lakh each.

It's his way of saying thanks for their hard work on Karuppu, which has smashed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide in just three weeks.