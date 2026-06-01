Suriya gifts 30L Mahindra cars 'Karuppu' crew after 300 cr
Entertainment
Tamil star Suriya just surprised his Karuppu crew, composer Sai Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, and editor Kalaivanan, with Mahindra BE6 Batman edition cars worth ₹30 lakh each.
It's his way of saying thanks for their hard work on Karuppu, which has smashed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide in just three weeks.
'Karuppu' directed by Balaji stars Krishnan
The lucky recipients shared their excitement online; editor Kalaivanan called it a "Got life time settlement from Our #ROLEX (sic)," while GK Vishnu praised Suriya's generosity.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu follows a deity-turned-lawyer fighting corruption and features Trisha Krishnan alongside Balaji.
The film is still running strong in theaters and even got shout-outs from legends like Rajinikanth.