Suriya's 'Karuppu' to hit Amazon Prime Video on June 12

Director's revelation

Did you know Balaji initially approached Vijay?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Balaji revealed that the story of Karuppu was originally narrated to actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. However, he later changed certain portions of the screenplay to suit Suriya. Meanwhile, Suriya uniquely expressed gratitude to the team after the film's success. He gifted limited-edition Mahindra BE6 Batman edition cars to important members of the technical team, including Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, and editor Kalaivanan.