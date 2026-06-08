Suriya's 'Karuppu' to hit Amazon Prime Video on June 12
What's the story
The Tamil film Karuppu, starring Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji, has been a massive success. The movie was released in Telugu as Veerabhadrudu and has grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. Now, it is set to make its digital debut on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, 2026. The OTT platform announced the news through an Instagram advertisement.
Film details
Cast and crew of 'Karuppu'
The rural mass action drama stars Trisha Krishnan opposite Suriya. Anagha Ravi, Indrans, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy, and Mansoor Ali Khan are also part of the film's ensemble cast. The film is produced by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner with music by Sai Abhyankkar.
Director's revelation
Did you know Balaji initially approached Vijay?
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Balaji revealed that the story of Karuppu was originally narrated to actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. However, he later changed certain portions of the screenplay to suit Suriya. Meanwhile, Suriya uniquely expressed gratitude to the team after the film's success. He gifted limited-edition Mahindra BE6 Batman edition cars to important members of the technical team, including Abhyankkar, cinematographer GK Vishnu, and editor Kalaivanan.