Suriya's 'Karuppu' to release after Tamil Nadu elections

Director's comments

Balaji on why he is not revealing much about 'Karuppu'

Balaji, who recently attended a college event, said, "Karuppu is ready for release. However, we do not want to create hype as we don't want to make fans have huge expectations when they come to watch the film and be disappointed if the film falls short of such hyped up expectations." "The movie has come out well, and you will all like it. We intend to release the film after the elections this summer."