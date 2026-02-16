Suriya's 'Karuppu' to release after Tamil Nadu elections
What's the story
RJ Balaji, the director of the upcoming Tamil film Karuppu, has announced that the movie will be released after the state assembly elections in Tamil Nadu this summer. The action entertainer stars actor Suriya in the lead role and has generated a lot of excitement since its teaser was released on Suriya's birthday last year.
Director's comments
Balaji on why he is not revealing much about 'Karuppu'
Balaji, who recently attended a college event, said, "Karuppu is ready for release. However, we do not want to create hype as we don't want to make fans have huge expectations when they come to watch the film and be disappointed if the film falls short of such hyped up expectations." "The movie has come out well, and you will all like it. We intend to release the film after the elections this summer."
Film insights
More about 'Karuppu'
The teaser for Karuppu introduces Suriya as a lawyer named Saravanan, who also goes by the name Karuppu. The film is described as a commercial entertainer with plenty of action sequences and interesting dialogues delivered by Suriya. Trisha plays the female lead, while Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Yogi Babu, and cinematographer-actor Natty also play pivotal roles.
Production insights
Meet the crew of 'Karuppu'
Karuppu's music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar, while GK Vishnu handles the cinematography. Vishnu has previously worked on films like Vijay's Bigil, Jawan, and Mersal. The film will be edited by R Kalaivanan with Vikram Mor choreographing stunts and Arun Venjaramoodu as the art director. Suriya is also working on highly-awaited projects with directors Venky Atluri and Jithu Madhavan.