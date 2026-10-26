'Scene': Suriya says he 'manifested' working with Jithu Madhavan
What's the story
Actor Suriya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Scene, directed by Malayalam filmmaker Jithu Madhavan. Speaking at the film's pre-release event in Dubai, Suriya revealed that he had always wanted to work with Madhavan because of his love for his previous films. He said, "I had quietly manifested the opportunity to work with Jithu, the director of Romancham and Aavesham, because I really love his work. I never imagined it would happen so soon!"
Story narration
This is how Suriya felt during story narration
Suriya also shared his reaction to Madhavan's story narration for Scene.
He said he usually listens quietly during such narrations but couldn't help laughing within minutes this time.
"He narrated the story to me. I'm usually a fairly quiet listener when someone narrates a story. But within five minutes, I found myself breaking into laughter and thoroughly enjoying it!" he said.
Co-stars
Suriya welcomed debutant Naslen, too
Suriya also lauded his co-star Nazriya for her natural acting and screen presence.
He spoke highly of her character Maya, saying it was beautifully written by Madhavan.
He also welcomed Malayalam actor Naslen, who is making his Tamil cinema debut with Scene. "I've seen your work, and I'm really looking forward to seeing more of you. Thank you for the magic you've brought to this film," he said.
Nazriya's return
Nazriya's 1st Tamil film in over a decade
Nazriya expressed her happiness at returning to Tamil cinema after a 12-year hiatus. She thanked Madhavan for trusting her with the project and praised Suriya as an inspiration.
"After 12 years, I am acting in a Tamil film, and I am very happy that I got this opportunity in Jithu Madhavan's film," she said.
Technical crew
Know everything about 'Scene'
Suriya also thanked the technical crew, many of whom are making their Tamil cinema debuts with Scene.
The film is a stylish action-comedy that combines mass action with humor and romance. It features Suriya as Imbaraj IPS, a police officer, and also stars Anandraj, Lal, and Raj Priyan in key roles.
The film will be released worldwide on November 6, 2026.