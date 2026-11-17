Suriya's 'Scene' sees big drop; earns ₹248cr globally
What's the story
Suriya's latest film Scene has witnessed a significant decline in its box office collections on the second Monday of its release. The movie saw a drop of over 69.4% compared to its second Sunday earnings, reported Sacnilk. On Day 11, it earned ₹2.05 crore from 2,739 Tamil shows and ₹80L from 1,209 Telugu shows. Its total India net collection now stands at ₹139.35 crore with an India gross of ₹161.85 crore.
Global earnings
'Scene's overseas collection and ticket sales
The film's overseas collection on its 11th day was around ₹1.5 crore, taking its total overseas gross to ₹86 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection of Scene to a whopping ₹247.85 crore.
The movie sold an estimated 2,45,512 tickets on Day 11 alone, bringing the total ticket sales for its theatrical run to over 1 crore.
Career highlights
More about the film and cast
Scene is Suriya's third theatrical release this year after Karuppu and Vishwanath and Sons. The film, directed by Jithu Madhavan, features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen in pivotal roles. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with this movie.
Despite the drop in collections, Scene has already surpassed the lifetime collection of Vishwanath & Sons, which stood at ₹122.54 crore net in India.