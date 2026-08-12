Suriya says he stopped watching Sivakumar's films to avoid copying

Suriya recently shared how he worked hard to build his own identity in films, separate from his famous dad, Sivakumar.

After being introduced as just "Sivakumar's son" at a minister's house, Suriya realized he didn't want to simply follow in his father's footsteps.

He even stopped watching Sivakumar's movies so he wouldn't accidentally copy him, saying, "I wanted to discover who I was as an actor and make sure I was not simply repeating what my father had already done."