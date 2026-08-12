Suriya says he stopped watching Sivakumar's films to avoid copying
Suriya recently shared how he worked hard to build his own identity in films, separate from his famous dad, Sivakumar.
After being introduced as just "Sivakumar's son" at a minister's house, Suriya realized he didn't want to simply follow in his father's footsteps.
He even stopped watching Sivakumar's movies so he wouldn't accidentally copy him, saying, "I wanted to discover who I was as an actor and make sure I was not simply repeating what my father had already done."
Suriya praises 'Vishwanath And Sons' team
Suriya's new film, Vishwanath And Sons, hits theaters on August 14. He credits the producer and director for their genuine love of cinema and says the movie features three women characters with different personalities, and that he compared its emotional tone to classic romances like Notting Hill.
His hope? That everyone leaves the theater with good memories and a smile.