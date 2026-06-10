Suriya's 'Karuppu' crosses 305cr worldwide, adds 45L on Day 26
Entertainment
Suriya's fantasy film Karuppu is on a roll; after just 26 days in theaters, it's pulled in over ₹305 crore worldwide.
Even into its fourth week, the movie is still drawing crowds, adding ₹45 lakh net on Day 26 alone (with most of that from the Tamil version).
'Karuppu' earns 224.66cr domestic 80.80cr overseas
The film has made ₹224.66 crore at home and another ₹80.80 crore overseas.
Tamil Nadu leads the pack for daily earnings, but Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Kerala are pitching in too.
With steady numbers every week since release and solid night show attendance (over 24%), Karuppu has clearly become a crowd favorite well past opening weekend.