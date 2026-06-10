Suriya's 'Karuppu' crosses 305cr worldwide, adds 45L on Day 26 Entertainment Jun 10, 2026

Suriya's fantasy film Karuppu is on a roll; after just 26 days in theaters, it's pulled in over ₹305 crore worldwide.

Even into its fourth week, the movie is still drawing crowds, adding ₹45 lakh net on Day 26 alone (with most of that from the Tamil version).