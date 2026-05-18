Suriya's 'Karuppu' crosses ₹120.75cr worldwide opening weekend, marks strong comeback
Suriya's latest fantasy action film, Karuppu, costarring Trisha, has stormed past ₹120.75 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.
Even with one last-minute show cancelation and mixed reviews, the movie crossed ₹100 crore in just three days, marking a strong comeback for Suriya after a string of underwhelming theatrical performances over the last decade.
'Karuppu' nets ₹68cr India, ₹42cr overseas
Karuppu pulled in ₹68 crore net across India and reached a domestic gross of ₹78.75 crore. Overseas fans added another ₹42 crore, pushing the total to an impressive ₹120.75 crore.
The film's earnings climbed each day: starting at ₹15.5 crore on Friday (46.9% occupancy), jumping to ₹24.15 crore Saturday (56.8%), and peaking at ₹28.35 crore Sunday (64.3%).
Suriya channels Karuppusamy in 'Karuppu'
Suriya plays Saravanan, a lawyer who channels the spirit of god Karuppusamy to fight corruption and help a father-daughter duo trapped by a crooked legal system, a role that seems to have struck a chord with audiences this time around.