Suriya's 'Karuppu' crosses ₹120.75cr worldwide opening weekend, marks strong comeback Entertainment May 18, 2026

Suriya's latest fantasy action film, Karuppu, costarring Trisha, has stormed past ₹120.75 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.

Even with one last-minute show cancelation and mixed reviews, the movie crossed ₹100 crore in just three days, marking a strong comeback for Suriya after a string of underwhelming theatrical performances over the last decade.