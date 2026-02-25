Suriya's 'Karuppu' gets new release date: Find out
Suriya's fantasy action film Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, is now looking at a theatrical release on April 10 or May 1, 2026. The movie is reportedly ready.
Balaji says the film is finally ready and will arrive after the summer elections as a family-friendly watch.
Here's everything to know about the film
Karuppu follows a lawyer who gets possessed by a god and takes on social injustice.
Suriya leads the cast with Trisha Krishnan as co-lead, joined by Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu.
RJ Balaji also pops in for a cameo.
OTT release later on
Karuppu will hit theaters first.