Suriya's 'Karuppu' gets release date: Cast, crew, plot Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Suriya's much-awaited film Karuppu is set for a theatrical release on May 14, 2026, after being postponed from its original Pongal date.

The first teaser, dropped in June 2025 (Suriya's birthday), shows him as lawyer Saravanan and also teases a darker side with his intense karuppu (black) avatar wielding an aruval.