Suriya's 'Karuppu' gets release date: Cast, crew, plot
Entertainment
Suriya's much-awaited film Karuppu is set for a theatrical release on May 14, 2026, after being postponed from its original Pongal date.
The first teaser, dropped in June 2025 (Suriya's birthday), shows him as lawyer Saravanan and also teases a darker side with his intense karuppu (black) avatar wielding an aruval.
Cast and crew details
This marks RJ Balaji's first time directing solo.
Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie features a star cast including Trisha Krishnan, Indrans, Natty, and more.
Technical team and music details
Sai Abhyankkar handles music while lyrics come from Vishnu Edavan and others.
Cinematography is by GK Vishnu; editing by R Kalaivanan.
Expect slick visuals and action scenes choreographed by Anbariv and Vikram Mor.