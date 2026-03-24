Suriya's 'Karuppu' gets ₹110cr pre-release deal: What's the film
Entertainment
Suriya's next big film, Karuppu, is already making waves before release: it's bagged a whopping ₹110 crore pre-release deal covering music, satellite, and OTT rights.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is set to hit theaters on May 14, 2026.
About 'Karuppu' and its cast
Karuppu follows a lawyer who gets possessed by a deity and stands up against social injustice.
Trisha Krishnan stars opposite Suriya, with Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film faced some delays but hype is high after the latest song drop. Budget rumors put it around ₹130 crore.
Suriya fans can also look forward to his upcoming projects Vishwanath and Sons (July 2026) and Suriya47.