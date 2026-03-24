Suriya's 'Karuppu' gets ₹110cr pre-release deal: What's the film

About 'Karuppu' and its cast

Karuppu follows a lawyer who gets possessed by a deity and stands up against social injustice.

Trisha Krishnan stars opposite Suriya, with Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film faced some delays but hype is high after the latest song drop. Budget rumors put it around ₹130 crore.

Suriya fans can also look forward to his upcoming projects Vishwanath and Sons (July 2026) and Suriya47.