Suriya's 'Scene' nears ₹150cr globally 4 days after release
Entertainment
Suriya's latest film, Scene, is racing toward the ₹150 crore mark worldwide just four days after its release on November 6.
Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie builds on Suriya's current winning streak and pulled in ₹21.25 crore net in India on the fourth day alone.
'Scene' ₹98.05cr India and 'Ramayana' ₹663cr
The Tamil version led with ₹17.85 crore from 4,378 shows, while the Telugu version added ₹3.40 crore from 1,423 shows, bringing Scene's India gross collection to ₹98.05 crore and overseas earnings to another ₹51.50 crore (₹149.55 crore global total so far).
Meanwhile, Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor is also making waves, crossing a massive ₹663 crore globally within five days and giving Scene some serious competition at the box office.