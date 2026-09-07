Why Susan Sarandon is still losing roles

Sarandon said, "I think that the narrative has completely changed [about] the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of Zionists with America...that has been a major revelation for people: how much money the US gives to Israel."

However, she continues to lose work.

"I've still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still," she revealed.

"But that's the power structure. I think [among] people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome."