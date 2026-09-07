Why Susan Sarandon is still losing roles
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon has revealed that she is still losing film roles due to her vocal support for Palestine. She explained that while the "narrative" about Palestine has changed in America, she continues to face professional repercussions due to her stance on the issue. Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, where she is promoting The Echo Chamber, Sarandon, 79, said certain sections of the film industry avoid her because of her activism.
Ongoing consequences
'I've still had movies taken away'
Sarandon said, "I think that the narrative has completely changed [about] the historical relevance of Palestine and the ties of Zionists with America...that has been a major revelation for people: how much money the US gives to Israel."
However, she continues to lose work.
"I've still had movies taken away recently because there are agencies that are telling people not to hire me still," she revealed.
"But that's the power structure. I think [among] people, certainly internationally, I feel welcome."
Agency split
Sarandon was dropped by her talent agency in 2023
Sarandon (Dead Man Walking, Little Women) was dropped by her longtime talent agency UTA in 2023 after she made comments at pro-Palestinian rallies a month after Hamas attacked Israel.
She had said, "There are a lot of people afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country."
Film details
About 'The Echo Chamber'
In The Echo Chamber, adapted from the final screenplay by Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci, Sarandon plays an aging singer who hires a music producer recovering from drug addiction to work on a comeback album.
The film is one of 21 competing for the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival.
The award will be presented on September 12.