Sushmita Sen 'proud' of her father for supporting adoption

Actor Sushmita Sen recently opened up about her journey to adopt her first daughter, Renee. Speaking on Dr. Sheen Gurrib's YouTube channel, she revealed that her father had signed off on his assets for Renee to show intent and support in court. "I'm so proud of my father. I have my children because of him in a country that requires either a father or a father figure to adopt a baby," she said.

Legal battle The long legal battle that followed Sen, who was only 21 when she decided to adopt Renee, recalled, "So from 21 to 24... then the legal battle started." "Once the legal battle started, at least I had my daughter under foster care with me," she said. "I told my dad at the hearing that just keep the car running, you will take her and you will run away." "My father says, 'Now we are really pushing it. We are not going to do any of that.'"

Father's support When the court asked Sen's father to show financial intent Sen's father was reportedly asked by the court to show financial intent to support Renee and was told he had to sign off half of his assets. "He was told by the court that he has to show financial intent...but my father told the court, 'I have come to sign unconditionally everything I own in her name.'"

Court's warning 'The judge warned my father...' The judge warned Sen's father that no good family would want to marry her as she was a single mother. "The judge also warned my father that no good family boy would want to marry me, but he told him that I have not raised her just to be someone's wife." Eventually, the court granted the adoption, and this was a turning point in their journey.