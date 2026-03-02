Sushmita Sen, mother Subhra rent out Mumbai apartment for ₹74L
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen and her mother, Subhra Sen, have reportedly given their Goregaon apartment in Mumbai for rent for three years at a total rent of ₹73.76L. The property is located on the 12th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Goregaon. The deal was registered in February 2026, with a stamp duty payment of ₹18,900 and registration fees of ₹1,000.
Rental terms
Lease details and tenant information
According to Square Yards, the lease period is 36 months. The monthly rent starts at ₹1.95L for the first year, increasing by 5% to ₹2.04L in the second year. In the last year, it rises by another 5% to ₹2.14L. The total rental value over three years is ₹73.76L. The apartment has been rented out with two parking spaces and a security deposit of ₹6L has also been paid by the reported tenant, Pooja Yeole.
Recent purchases
Subhra's previous real estate investments
This rental deal comes after Subhra's recent real estate investments in Goregaon East. In November 2025, she bought two residential units in the area for a total of ₹16.89 crore. One apartment was purchased for ₹8.4 crore with a RERA carpet area of 163.59 sqm and one parking space; the other was bought for ₹8.49 crore with similar specifications and stamp duty payments of ₹42.02 lakh and ₹42.49 lakh, respectively.