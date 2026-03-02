Sushmita Sen, mother Subhra rent out Mumbai apartment for ₹74L

Rental terms

Lease details and tenant information

According to Square Yards, the lease period is 36 months. The monthly rent starts at ₹1.95L for the first year, increasing by 5% to ₹2.04L in the second year. In the last year, it rises by another 5% to ₹2.14L. The total rental value over three years is ₹73.76L. The apartment has been rented out with two parking spaces and a security deposit of ₹6L has also been paid by the reported tenant, Pooja Yeole.