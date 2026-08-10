Suspect arrested breaking into Kardashian Hidden Hills mansion stealing car
Entertainment
A man broke into Kim Kardashian's $60 million+ Hidden Hills mansion on Sunday and took one of her luxury cars for a spin around the neighborhood.
Deputies quickly responded and arrested him at the scene. He's now facing charges for burglary and vehicle theft.
Kardashian at rental during renovations
Kim and her four kids weren't home during the break-in. They've been staying at a rental nearby while their house is under renovation.
The mansion, originally bought with her ex-husband in 2014, has seen major upgrades over the years.
Deputies found a male suspect and arrested him for burglary and vehicle theft.