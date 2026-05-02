Sutaria debuts at Cannes May 12-23, Kapadia heads Critics's Week
Entertainment
Tara Sutaria is all set to make her big debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, happening May 12-23.
She'll be joining other Indian stars like Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt on the global stage, while filmmaker Payal Kapadia will lead as jury president for Critics's Week.
It's a pretty exciting moment for Indian cinema fans!
'Toxic' delayed for international release
Sutaria's upcoming film Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and also starring Kiara Advani and Yash, was supposed to drop in March but got pushed back for a bigger international release.
The director has praised Sutaria's transformation into her character Rebecca, and even with the delay, buzz around the film is still going strong, especially with its Cannes connection.