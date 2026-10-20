Suvendu Adhikari announces tax exemption for 'Ramayana' in West Bengal
Entertainment
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari just announced that the much-awaited film Ramayana will be tax-free in the state, a move revealed on Vijayadashami.
The movie, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, hits theaters November 5.
Yash praises Malhotra urges 'Ramayana' support
With Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, plus Rakul Preet Singh and Kunal Kapoor, the film brings together some major names.
At a recent Hyderabad event, Yash called on everyone to support this ambitious project and gave a shout-out to producer Namit Malhotra for pushing Indian cinema forward.