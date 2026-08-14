'Hadn't explored...role like this': Suvinder on his 'Awarapan 2' character
What's the story
Suvinder Vicky, who has been part of several contrasting projects in recent years, can now be seen in his latest release, Awarapan 2. The action thriller is headlined by Emraan Hashmi and directed by Nitin Kakkar. In an interview with Variety India, Vicky opened up about his character in the film and working with Shabana Azmi.
Character exploration
'My look is different in this as well'
Vicky, who plays Jaideep in Awarapan 2, said, "I hadn't explored a role like this in my career before. My look is different in this as well. It is closer to how I look."
"When actors are working, everyone is in their own zone."
"When you get the opportunity to work with established actors, you hope to enjoy that experience and learn from it."
"Awarapan 2 had that kind of energy...There wasn't any pressure."
Sequel pressure
'My introduction scene was difficult'
Vicky also spoke about the pressure of being part of a sequel to a cult film.
He said, "My introduction scene was difficult."
"There's a certain pressure that you feel when you're told, 'This is your introduction.'"
"I hadn't really explored that aspect of performance before."
"That's when you realize that you're a part of a commercial masala film with a completely different aura - it's a musical, and it's a sequel to the cult film Awarapan."
Co-stars
'I think certain qualities come with experience'
Vicky also expressed his admiration for Azmi, saying, "Shabana is such a refined and graceful person."
"When you work with someone like her, you feel like you're in the presence of something divine."
"I think certain qualities come with experience. They reflect in the way you speak, carry yourself, and how grounded you become."
"I don't know if I have reached that stage yet."
Career diversity
'I am that 'halwai ki dukan' where you'll...'
Vicky described his varied filmography in an interview with Mid-Day using a humorous comparison.
He said, "I am that halwai ki dukan where you'll get a variety of sweets."
He also said he was drawn to Awarapan 2 because it had musical and romantic elements, something he hadn't done before.
Awarapan 2 is now in theaters.