'Hadn't explored...role like this': Suvinder on his 'Awarapan 2' character

Vicky, who plays Jaideep in Awarapan 2, said, "I hadn't explored a role like this in my career before. My look is different in this as well. It is closer to how I look."

"When actors are working, everyone is in their own zone."

"When you get the opportunity to work with established actors, you hope to enjoy that experience and learn from it."

"Awarapan 2 had that kind of energy...There wasn't any pressure."