'Rise and Fall 2': Swara calls Shehzad Poonawalla a 'troll'

Bhasker told SCREEN, "I have just discovered him, actually. And he has been pitching himself like that. For me, he's a troll. And maybe now an elevated troll."

"So he should say thank you to me. Sounds like he's in this show because of me. And he's milking it; he's only doing interviews, talking about me like he's obsessed."

"He's made three or four videos and shared tweets. I have many trolls, and he is one of them."