'Rise and Fall 2': Swara calls Shehzad Poonawalla a 'troll'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, who recently joined the reality show Rise and Fall 2, has called her co-contestant Shehzad Poonawalla a "troll." In an interview with SCREEN, she said that he is on the show because of her. Fans have been waiting for the two to clash ever since their names were announced, as they have a history of public disagreements.
Rivalry
'He's a troll': Bhasker on Poonawalla
Bhasker told SCREEN, "I have just discovered him, actually. And he has been pitching himself like that. For me, he's a troll. And maybe now an elevated troll."
"So he should say thank you to me. Sounds like he's in this show because of me. And he's milking it; he's only doing interviews, talking about me like he's obsessed."
"He's made three or four videos and shared tweets. I have many trolls, and he is one of them."
Comments
Bhasker on Salman Khan's anti-trolling stance
Bhasker also praised Salman Khan's recent comments against trolling on Bigg Boss 20.
She said, "I'm glad Salman Khan said it. One can think whatever they think of Salman sir. But he is quite authentic when he decides to be."
"When the biggest of stars take a stand, things that are getting normalized, people start questioning that because they have that level of influence and that level of platforming."
Decision
On leaving her daughter behind for the show
Bhasker, a mother to a three-year-old daughter, said she had to leave her child behind to join Rise and Fall 2.
She said, "My headspace is absolutely wrecked. I've really had to convince and struggle with myself."
"I took it up as a challenge and thought that now she's three, so maybe she and I can start separating a little."
Rise and Fall Season 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.