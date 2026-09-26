Swarnkar denies being linked to Govinda after festival sighting
Entertainment
Rani Swarnkar has firmly denied rumors about her being linked to Govinda after the two were spotted together at a festival.
She took to Instagram, calling the claims of her being a "homebreaker" completely false and part of a "carefully thought out conspiracy."
Govinda also clarified their meeting was just work-related to seek blessings for Roopa.
Ahuja visits temple and seeks support
Govinda's wife, Ssunita Ahuja, visited a temple seeking strength during this tough time.
She urged people, especially women and Gen Z, to support her, saying, "I want all of you to please support me. All the Gen-Z youngsters and women, please support me. What is happening to me is not right."